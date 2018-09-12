Science and Technology Committee commends Department on 2018/19 First-Quarter Performance

The Portfolio Committee on Science and Technology today received the 2018/19 first-quarter performance report from the Department of Science and Technology. The mandate of a portfolio committee is to conduct oversight on a department and, as such, departments are required to report on programmes and performance on a quarterly basis. This ensures that committees monitor […]

The Portfolio Committee on Science and Technology today received the 2018/19 first-quarter performance report from t...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...