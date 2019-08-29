Searching for polio in unusual places in Tanzania

“I have been a sewerage operator for more than 20 years now,” says Fundi Mzee, smiling as he leaves his office at the Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority premises for his weekly hunting expedition for polio. “I never thought such a harmful virus could be hiding in the waste waters that I deal […]

