The health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have announced plans to introduce a second experimental Ebola vaccine, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson, from mid- October. This vaccine, which is given as a 2-dose course, 56 days apart, will be provided under approved protocols to targeted at-risk populations in areas that do […]

The health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have announced plans to introduce a second experimental Ebola vacc...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...