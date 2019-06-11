Secretary-General Outraged by Reports of Deadly Attack on Civilians in Mali

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres: The Secretary-General is outraged by reports that at least 95 civilians, including women and children, have been killed and many injured following an attack yesterday on Sobanou-Kou village, Mopti region, in central Mali. He strongly condemns this attack and calls on […]

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres: The Secretary-Gene...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...