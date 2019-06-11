Alwihda Info
Secretary-General Outraged by Reports of Deadly Attack on Civilians in Mali


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juin 2019


The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres: The Secretary-General is outraged by reports that at least 95 civilians, including women and children, have been killed and many injured following an attack yesterday on Sobanou-Kou village, Mopti region, in central Mali. He strongly condemns this attack and calls on […]

