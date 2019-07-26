Secretary-General appoints Fayaz King of Zimbabwe as Deputy Executive Director, Field Results and Innovation for the United Nations Children’s Fund

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Fayaz King of Zimbabwe as Assistant Secretary-General to serve as the Deputy Executive Director, Field Results and Innovation for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). He will succeed Shanelle Hall of the United States, to whom the Secretary-General and UNICEF are grateful for her dedicated […]

