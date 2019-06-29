Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Secretary-General appoints François Grignon of France as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Protection and Operations ad interim, MONUSCO


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Juin 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In view of Mr. Gressly’s assumption of the EERC functions, the Secretary-General also announced yesterday [27 the appointment of François Grignon of France as Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Protection and Operations ad interim in MONUSCO. Mr. Grignon brings a wealth of experience, having worked for the past 20 years in support of […]

In view of Mr. Gressly’s assumption of the EERC functions, the Secretary-General also announced yesterday [27 the appointment of...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/06/2019

Hemmeti au Tchad : médiation de Déby et libération de tous les prisonniers rebelles

Hemmeti au Tchad : médiation de Déby et libération de tous les prisonniers rebelles

Tchad : inhumation de Djimtorom Nestor, soldat de la DGSSIE tué au Nigeria Tchad : inhumation de Djimtorom Nestor, soldat de la DGSSIE tué au Nigeria 28/06/2019

Populaires

Hemmeti au Tchad : médiation de Déby et libération de tous les prisonniers rebelles

28/06/2019

Tchad : inhumation de Djimtorom Nestor, soldat de la DGSSIE tué au Nigeria

28/06/2019

Le FMI autorise un nouveau décaissement de 35 millions $ en faveur du Togo

28/06/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Situation au Lac Tchad : "Les chefs d'Etat doivent revoir leur stratégie"
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 04/06/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Le regard africain sur l'Europe

Chronique : un désaccord majeur Chronique : un désaccord majeur 29/05/2019 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 19/06/2019 - Gregory Tankes

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L'Etat fédéral expliqué aux peuples de Djibouti, Congo Brazzaville, RDC, Gabon, Cameroun...

L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? L’admission exceptionnelle au séjour : de quoi parle-t-on ? 18/06/2019 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 20/06/2019

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

Le porte-parole de Mahamat Nouri dit avoir été agressé à Paris

En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! En cas de troubles en Guinée, les commanditaires sont connus ! 16/06/2019 - Docteur El Hadj Fran T. Morri SAMMOURAH