Secretary-General appoints Lieutenant General Daniel Sidiki TraorÃ© of Burkina Faso as Force Commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Daniel Sidiki Traoré of Burkina Faso as the Force Commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). Lieutenant General Traoré succeeds Lieutenant General Balla Keita of Senegal, who will complete his assignment on 29 February… Read […]

