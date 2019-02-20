Secretary-General appoints Major General Zia Ur Rehman of Pakistan as Force Commander of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Major General Zia Ur Rehman of Pakistan as Force Commander of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO). Major General Ur Rehman succeeds Major General Xiaojun Wang of China, whose tour of duty ended on 17 February 2019. The Secretary-General is […]

