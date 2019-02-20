Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Secretary-General appoints Major General Zia Ur Rehman of Pakistan as Force Commander of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Février 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Major General Zia Ur Rehman of Pakistan as Force Commander of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO). Major General Ur Rehman succeeds Major General Xiaojun Wang of China, whose tour of duty ended on 17 February 2019. The Secretary-General is […]

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Major General Zia Ur Rehman of Pakistan ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/02/2019

Maroc Télécom veut s'installer au Tchad

Maroc Télécom veut s'installer au Tchad

Tchad : la secrétaire d’État à l’Éducation visite le CEDPE Tchad : la secrétaire d’État à l’Éducation visite le CEDPE 19/02/2019

Populaires

Tchad : un attentat déjoué à N'Djamena ?

20/02/2019

Tchad : nominations au ministère des Infrastructures

20/02/2019

Tchad : nominations au ministère de l'Administration du territoire

20/02/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : 15 malfrats arrêtés par la police à N'Djamena
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 16/02/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

Il est venu, il a chanté

Il est venu, il a chanté

Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections Algérie : grandes manœuvres internationales avant les élections 01/02/2019 - Mounir al-Hassan

ANALYSE - 12/02/2019 - Dr. Mehenou Amouzou

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Pourquoi un carton rouge du gouvernement italien contre la France à propos de l'Afrique ?

Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? Quelles initiatives en vue de l’actionnariat populaire et de la réforme du système monétaire international ? 08/02/2019 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

REACTION - 17/02/2019 - Amadou Moustapha GAYE

Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal

Présidentielles 2019 : personne n’a le droit de bruler le Sénégal

Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info Droit de réponse de l'Algérie à un article publié sur Alwihda Info 15/02/2019 - Info Alwihda