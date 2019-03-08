Secretary-General appoints Mr. Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo as Director-General, United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo of Ethiopia as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON). He succeeds Hanna S. Tetteh of Ghana who was appointed as Special Representative to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU). Currently […]

