Secretary-General appoints Ms. Denise Brown of Canada as Deputy Special Representative in Central African Republic

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Denise Brown of Canada as his new Deputy Special Representative for the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), where she will also serve as United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator. Ms. Brown succeeds Najat Rochdi of Morocco, who completed… […]

