Secretary-General appoints Parfait Onanga-Anyanga of Gabon as Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Mars 2019


United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Parfait Onanga-Anyanga of Gabon as his Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa. Mr. Onanga-Anyanga brings with him extensive experience with the United Nations, having served most recently as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic and Head of the United […]

