Secretary-General appoints Parfait Onanga-Anyanga of Gabon as Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Parfait Onanga-Anyanga of Gabon as his Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa. Mr. Onanga-Anyanga brings with him extensive experience with the United Nations, having served most recently as the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic and Head of the United […]

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Parfait Onanga-Anyang...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...