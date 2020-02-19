Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Meeting with Angolan President Lourenço

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎ Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Angolan President João Lourenço in Luanda, Angola. Secretary Pompeo and President Lourenço agreed to broaden and deepen the U.S.-Angola bilateral partnership. The Secretary welcomed continued political and economic reforms undertaken by President Lourenço since taking office in… Read […]

