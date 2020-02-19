Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Février 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Office of the Spokesperson The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎ Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Secretary Pompeo commended President Sahle-Work for her leadership in advancing landmark reforms and for her efforts to support women’s empowerment initiatives. The Secretary highlighted the importance… […]

Office of the Spokesperson The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 18/02/2020

Cameroun : mystérieuse mort de l'artiste tchadien Colonel Dinar

Cameroun : mystérieuse mort de l'artiste tchadien Colonel Dinar

Tchad : 3 blessés après le renversement d'un gros porteur à Koukou Angarana Tchad : 3 blessés après le renversement d'un gros porteur à Koukou Angarana 18/02/2020

Populaires

Cameroun : mystérieuse mort de l'artiste tchadien Colonel Dinar

18/02/2020

Tchad : 11 nominations au ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur

18/02/2020

Mort de l'artiste tchadien Colonel Dinar : que s'est-il passé ?

18/02/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un match de foot sous tension à Abéché
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/02/2020 - ALLATCHI YAYA

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Afrique : Nigeria, le "brexiter" de l'Union Africaine" ?

Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles Chronique : De retour à Bruxelles 15/01/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

ANALYSE - 18/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

France : la procédure de régularisation des étrangers malades

France : la procédure de régularisation des étrangers malades

Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut commerçant Changement de statut des ressortissants algériens : du statut étudiant au statut commerçant 17/02/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar