Security Council Press Statement on Acts of Terrorism in Northeast Nigeria

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest possible terms the terrorist attack on 27 July 2019 in the Nganzai Local Government Area in Borno State, northeast Nigeria, which resulted in at least 60 killed and others injured. The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families […]

