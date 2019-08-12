Alwihda Info
Security Council Press Statement on Libya


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 12 Août 2019


The Members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack on a UN Convoy on 10 August 2019 in Benghazi. Those behind the attack should be identified and held accountable. The Members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy […]

