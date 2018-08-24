Alwihda Info
Security Council Press Statement on Mali


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 24 Août 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The members of the Security Council welcomed the publication of the final results of the presidential elections in Mali. The members of the Security Council congratulated the people and Government of Mali for the generally peaceful conduct of the 29 July 2018 and 12 August 2018 elections, despite challenging security conditions and limited reports of […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



