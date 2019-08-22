Security Council Press Statement on Sudan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Joanna Wronecka (Poland): The Security Council welcomed the agreement signed on 17 August 2019 between the Forces for Freedom and Change and the Transitional Military Council in Sudan on the establishment of a new civilian-led transitional Government and transitional institutions. The Security Council […]

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Joanna Wronecka...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...