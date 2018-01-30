Security Council Press Statement on the attack against the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo: The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the attack on the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) that occurred on January 27 in Baraka (South Kivu), which resulted […]

Security Council Press Statement on the attack against the United Nations Organization Stabilization Missi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...