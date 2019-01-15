Security Council Press statement on the Democratic Republic of Congo

The members of the Security Council took note of the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of the provisional results of the presidential and provincial elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 10 January 2019 and of the legislative elections on 12 January. They welcomed the peaceful holding of the elections, […]

The members of the Security Council took note of the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of the provi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...