Security Council extends mandates of UN peace operations in Libya, Colombia through next September

Adopting resolution 2434 (2018) the Security Council extended, until 15 September 2019, UNSMIL’s mandate as an integrated special political mission to support an inclusive political process, taking into account economic development and improvements in national security, within the framework of the Libyan Political Agreement and the UN Action Plan for the country. The 15-member Council […]

Adopting resolution 2434 (2018) the Security Council extended, until 15 September 2019, UNSMIL’s man...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...