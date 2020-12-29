Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Senator Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation named among Most Influential African Woman in the world, as “African Woman of the year 2020”, for the third time


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Décembre 2020


NAW: Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, is truly a force of nature and one of Africa’s unsung ‘sheroes’ of women’s empowerment and health advocates. Here at the NAW, we will be right behind this inspirational woman, all the way; SENATE APPOINTMENT in December 2020: Dr Rasha Kelej appointed as a Senator, member of the Egyptian Senate […]

NAW: Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, is truly a force of nature and one of Africa’s unsung ‘sheroes’ of women’s empowerment and health advocates. Here at the NAW, we will...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter