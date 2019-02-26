Alwihda Info
Senegalese Ali Diallo, joining PIF Presidential Innovation Fellows


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Février 2019


Ali Diallo joining from Boston, Massachusetts, will be working with on a digital data revolution project at the Millennium Challenge Corporation. Ali Diallo is an entrepreneur of Senegalese descent focused on innovation. He is a serial entrepreneur, mentor, writer, and strategist focused on mobile technology, media, and social impact. He has more than ten years […]

