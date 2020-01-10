Senior U.S. Africa Command Officials visit Troops at Manda Bay

Senior U.S. Africa Command officials visited partner forces and U.S. troops stationed at Camp Simba and Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya, Jan 9. This visit follows the Jan. 5 attack by al-Shabaab militants at the airfield. “I immediately sent members of my command team to hear directly from our troops and commanders on the ground about […]
Senior U.S. Africa Command officials visited partner forces and U.S. troops stationed at Camp Simba and Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya, Jan 9. This visit fo...
Senior U.S. Africa Command officials visited partner forces and U.S. troops stationed at Camp Simba and Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya, Jan 9. This visit fo...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...