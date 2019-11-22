Serious concerns over Sahel, require ‘urgent action’: Senior UN Africa official

Over the past six months, security in many parts of the vast area that runs west to east across the continent from Senegal to Sudan, “has continued to deteriorate”, said Bintou Keita, Assistant Secretary-General for Africa, noting a surge in militancy against security forces and civilians and of “violent incidents pitting members of various communities […]

Over the past six months, security in many parts of the vast area that runs west to east across the continent from Senegal to Sudan, ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...