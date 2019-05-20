Alwihda Info
Seven Local Startups to Represent Egypt in Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2019


20 Mai 2019


Seven Egyptian startups have been selected to represent the country in the 2019 Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) in The Hague, Netherlands, June 3-5. While in the Netherlands, representatives of the seven firms will have opportunities to network with over 1,000 other entrepreneurs and over 300 investors from around the world. The annual GES conference brings […]

