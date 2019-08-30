Alwihda Info
Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7): Digital Agriculture next frontier for economic development in Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Août 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Prioritizing the digital space will help shift the development focus for Africa’s agribusiness sector and overcome its many hurdles, participants at an official side event, organized Wednesday during the 7th Tokyo International Conference, heard. The seminar headlined “The Digital Africa 2020 and Japanese investment Panel: Creating markets to digitize Africa, was jointly organized by the […]

