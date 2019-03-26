Shri Shambhu S. Kumaran (IFS:1995), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Morocco. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/shambhu-s-kumaran-appointed-as-the-next-ambassador-of-india-to-the-kingdom-of-morocco?lang=en

