Shanghai accelerates high-quality development of its artificial intelligence industry

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 7 Mai 2025



Standing 1.85 meters tall with a strong, upright posture and 43 rotational joints, the humanoid robot Qinglong can walk briskly, avoid obstacles with agility, navigate slopes steadily, and resist impact interference.

This full-size general-purpose humanoid robot, developed at the National and Local Co-Built Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center in Zhangjiang, Shanghai, has drawn widespread attention.

So far, Shanghai has successfully unveiled multiple prototype models of general-purpose humanoid robots.

In recent years, Shanghai has intensified efforts to pool critical AI resources and build itself into a key hub for artificial intelligence innovation.

In October 2022, the city implemented municipal regulations to accelerate the development of the artificial intelligence industry. It was soon followed by a series of coordinated policy measures focused on unified computing power scheduling, next-generation infrastructure development, and large model innovation. Key initiatives include a model innovation support plan, an intelligent computing acceleration plan, and a demonstration application promotion plan.

The city is also working to build a large model testing and collaborative innovation center, a data corpus alliance, an intelligent computing scheduling platform, a software-hardware compatibility evaluation center, and an open-source community and collaboration platform for large models.

Shanghai has established a citywide coordination framework enabling various districts to leverage their respective strengths. Pudong New Area is advancing hardware breakthroughs in smart computing chips and humanoid robots. Xuhui district is fostering an innovation environment for large-model algorithm developers.

A city-level intelligent computing cluster has been built, with key deployments in Songjiang and Lingang, providing robust support for training large models.

Shanghai has now formed a "4+X" cluster layout comprising Zhangjiang Artificial Intelligence Island in Pudong, West Bund Artificial Intelligence Tower in Xuhui, Dishui Lake Artificial Intelligence Innovation Hub in Lingang, and the Maqiao Artificial Intelligence Innovation Pilot Zone in Minhang.

As a specialized incubator and accelerator for generative artificial intelligence, the Shanghai Foundation Model Innovation Center officially opened in September 2023. The West Bund area, the area where the hub locates, has since attracted 255 foundation model enterprises, 34 registered foundation models, and more than 100 investment institutions. A saying has become popular there: "Going up or down a floor means moving up or down the supply chain."

One of the resident companies, Infinigence AI, specializes in developing artificial intelligence infrastructure. It has enabled domestic large-model algorithms to operate efficiently across a variety of Chinese-made chips, strengthening the resilience and competitiveness of the industrial and supply chains of China's computing power industry.

"Our goal is to build a positive synergistic cycle between domestically developed hardware and algorithms," said Xia Lixue, co-founder and CEO of the company.

With a forward-looking and innovation-driven approach, Shanghai is accelerating the creation of an open, secure, and dynamic artificial intelligence ecosystem. It is building systems for software-hardware compatibility and testing, supporting the Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory in developing integrated compatibility solutions.

Additionally, the city has established a manufacturing innovation center for humanoid robots, speeding up integration along the industrial chain and creating a dedicated industrial base. These efforts aim to lower the cost of algorithm innovation and promote standardization of key components.

Meanwhile, a multi-level talent system is being developed alongside a strategic advisory committee for artificial intelligence to ensure strong intellectual and human capital support for the industry.

In 2024, Shanghai's artificial intelligence industry achieved 400 billion yuan ($55.02 billion) in total output, a year-on-year increase of over 7 percent. In the first quarter of 2025, the city's artificial intelligence output grew by 13.2 percent, demonstrating strong and sustained momentum.

