Shining a spotlight on South Sudanese film: the Juba Film Festival

A film festival in a country without cinemas: in December, the fourth Juba Film Festival was held in the capital of South Sudan. It provides a platform for young local filmmakers. The festival received funding from the Federal Foreign Office. Screening venues: residential neighbourhoods South Sudan gained independence from Sudan only in 2011, and much […]

A film festival in a country without cinemas: in December, the fourth Juba Film Festival was held in the capital of South Sudan. It pr...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...