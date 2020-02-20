Alwihda Info
Shining a spotlight on South Sudanese film: the Juba Film Festival


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Février 2020


A film festival in a country without cinemas: in December, the fourth Juba Film Festival was held in the capital of South Sudan. It provides a platform for young local filmmakers. The festival received funding from the Federal Foreign Office. Screening venues: residential neighbourhoods South Sudan gained independence from Sudan only in 2011, and much […]

