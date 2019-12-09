Shujaa in Pool D for Cape Town Sevens

Kenya are in Pool D for the second leg of the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series, the Cape Town Sevens taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from 13th to 15th December 2019. Shujaa have been grouped with Ireland, Australia and Samoa. They will start their campaign with a clash against Samoa at 5.59pm on […]

Kenya are in Pool D for the second leg of the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series, the Cape Town Sevens taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from 13th to 15th December 2019. Shuja...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...