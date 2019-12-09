Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Shujaa in Pool D for Cape Town Sevens


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Décembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Kenya are in Pool D for the second leg of the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series, the Cape Town Sevens taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from 13th to 15th December 2019. Shujaa have been grouped with Ireland, Australia and Samoa. They will start their campaign with a clash against Samoa at 5.59pm on […]

Kenya are in Pool D for the second leg of the 2019/2020 HSBC Sevens World Series, the Cape Town Sevens taking place in Cape Town, South Africa from 13th to 15th December 2019. Shuja...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/12/2019

Idriss Déby : "nos pays peuvent bien se passer de toute forme de parrainage"

Idriss Déby : "nos pays peuvent bien se passer de toute forme de parrainage"

Tchad : la mobilisation ne faiblit pas après l'incarcération de Mahamat Nour Ibedou Tchad : la mobilisation ne faiblit pas après l'incarcération de Mahamat Nour Ibedou 08/12/2019

Populaires

Tchad : la jeunesse appelée à "ne pas se laisser piéger par certains hommes politiques"

08/12/2019

Tchad : vers l'octroi d'un terrain à l'église adventiste pour la construction d'un stade

08/12/2019

Tchad : au Batha, l'opération "École d'abord" incite à la scolarisation des enfants

08/12/2019
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : débat sur l'utilisation responsable des réseaux sociaux par les jeunes
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 15/11/2019 - Kamal Znidar

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Kamal Znidar : "L'islamophobie se voit très claire en France"

Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU Victoire tonitruante du Maroc au Conseil de Sécurité de l’ONU 02/11/2019 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 02/12/2019 - Christian Wessels

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique

COP 25 de Madrid : la protection du climat ne doit pas passer à côté de l'Afrique

France : Une immigrée déclarée morte, mais toujours vivante (Par Aliou TALL) France : Une immigrée déclarée morte, mais toujours vivante (Par Aliou TALL) 30/11/2019 - Aliou TALL

REACTION - 18/10/2019 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Internet et réseaux sociaux : une campagne de destruction savamment organisée contre Claudia Sassou N'Guesso

Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire Fédéralisme ethnique et présence militaires étrangères à Djibouti : se répartir sur tout le territoire 09/10/2019 - Anihay Assa