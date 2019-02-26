Sierra Leone High Commissioner to UK presents credentials to her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

On Wednesday, 20th February 2019, the Sierra Leone High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland HE Tamba James Sylvanus Lamina, was chauffeured to the inner chambers of Saint James Court in a royal horse-drawn carriage to present his diplomatic credentials to the Queen. They discussed her special interest in Sierra Leone and the struggles to […]
