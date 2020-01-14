Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Signing of the Japan-Cote d’Ivoire Investment Agreement


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On January 13 (same day local time), Mr.KURAMITSU, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, and H.E. Mr. Marcel AMON-TANOH, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, signed the “Agreement between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire for the Reciprocal Promotion and Protection […]

On January 13 (same day local time), Mr.KURAMITSU, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, and H.E. ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 13/01/2020

La coalition "Fils du Tchad" salue l'esprit patriotique des syndicats

La coalition "Fils du Tchad" salue l'esprit patriotique des syndicats

Le Tchad et la Chine valident un accord pour des ouvrages hydrauliques Le Tchad et la Chine valident un accord pour des ouvrages hydrauliques 13/01/2020

Populaires

Entreprendre en Afrique : Moustapha a gagné 10 millions FCFA en étant étudiant, il explique comment

13/01/2020

Tchad : Idriss Déby se rend en France pour le sommet de Pau (Présidence)

13/01/2020

Sommet de Pau : le président du Tchad veut une réponse forte contre le terrorisme

13/01/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : vers la levée de la grève des travailleurs ce jeudi
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 08/01/2020 - Aliou TALL

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL)

Quand l’Afrique fait la honte à Paris (Par Aliou TALL)

Tchad : autorités ou assassins ? Tchad : autorités ou assassins ? 07/01/2020 - Masbé NDENGAR

ANALYSE - 09/01/2020 - Kemba Didah Alain

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique

​L’efficacité de la politique de concurrence en Afrique

République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique ! République de Djibouti - Retour vers le passé : reflet d’un dépit politique ! 08/01/2020 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

REACTION - 13/01/2020 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

Samora Machel : a luta continua !

"100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit "100.000 emplois" au Tchad : sortir de la pauvreté par un chemin plus court et inédit 13/01/2020 - Mahamat Nour Abakar