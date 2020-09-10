Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Silverbird TV to Broadcast English Premier League Matches courtesy of a Sub-License Deal with Integral


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Septembre 2020


One of Nigeria’s most entertaining TV stations, Silverbird Television (www.SilverbirdTV.com) has signed on to broadcast one live English Premier League match per week over the course of the 2020 – 2021 season. This deal was agreed with Integral (www.Integralsande.com), the current free-to-air rights holder for the Premier League matches in Nigeria. Integral secured its rights […]

One of Nigeria’s most entertaining TV stations, Silverbird Television (www.SilverbirdTV.com) has signed on to...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 09/09/2020

Tchad : des voix s'élèvent pour dénoncer la suspension d'Ibedou de la CTDDH

Tchad : des voix s'élèvent pour dénoncer la suspension d'Ibedou de la CTDDH

Tchad : violences meurtrières de Mbabourou, une réconciliation signée entre des communautés Tchad : violences meurtrières de Mbabourou, une réconciliation signée entre des communautés 09/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Airtel mis en demeure par l'ARCEP qui dénonce une "situation déplorable" pour les abonnés

09/09/2020

Tchad : plus de 4000 mentions au baccalauréat

09/09/2020

Tchad : violences meurtrières de Mbabourou, une réconciliation signée entre des communautés

09/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 07/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Interdiction de retour sur le territoire français, de quoi parle-t-on ?

Interdiction de retour sur le territoire français, de quoi parle-t-on ?

Déjà à la tête de cinq organismes africains, le Niger veut encore consolider son leadership Déjà à la tête de cinq organismes africains, le Niger veut encore consolider son leadership 06/09/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda