Silverbird TV to Broadcast English Premier League Matches courtesy of a Sub-License Deal with Integral

One of Nigeria’s most entertaining TV stations, Silverbird Television (www.SilverbirdTV.com) has signed on to broadcast one live English Premier League match per week over the course of the 2020 – 2021 season. This deal was agreed with Integral (www.Integralsande.com), the current free-to-air rights holder for the Premier League matches in Nigeria. Integral secured its rights […]

One of Nigeria’s most entertaining TV stations, Silverbird Television (www.SilverbirdTV.com) has signed on to...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...