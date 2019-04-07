Situation in Libya

The United States is deeply concerned about fighting near Tripoli. We have made clear that we oppose the military offensive by Khalifa Haftar’s forces and urge the immediate halt to these military operations against the Libyan capital. Forces should return to status quo ante positions. All involved parties have a responsibility to urgently de-escalate the […]

The United States is deeply concerned about fighting near Tripoli. We have made clear that we oppose the military offensive ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...