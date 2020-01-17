Six months following the enforced disappearance of Siham Sergewa, UNSMIL calls for her immediate release

Six months ago, Siham Sergewa, an elected member of the House of Representatives, was seized at night from her home in the heavily fortified Buhedima District of Benghazi. Since her violent abduction, Ms. Sergewa’s fate remains unknown. UNSMIL continues to follow up on the enforced disappearance of Ms. Sergewa and reiterates that the authorities in […]

Six months ago, Siham Sergewa, an elected member of the House of Representatives, was seized at night from her home in the heavily fortif...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...