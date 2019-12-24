Six things to know about Ethiopia’s New Program

The IMF has approved a program for Ethiopia of almost US$3 billion. The program is aimed at supporting the Ethiopian government’s own Homegrown Economic Reform Program, which is designed to eliminate macroeconomic imbalances and lay the foundation for sustainable and inclusive growth. The authorities want the economy to transition away from being public sector-led to […]

