Sixteenth UN – AU Joint Task Force on Peace and Security held in Addis Ababa

The 16th United Nations – African Union Joint Task Force (JTF) on Peace and Security was held in Addis Ababa on February 12, 2019 following the close of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the African Union Summit. The meeting was attended by Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Mr. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, SRSG to the African Union and […]

