Smaller African nations should not fear but embrace African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), says Economic Commissio n for Africa (ECA)’s Songwe

Smaller African economies should not fear the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) but rather embrace the accord for the benefits it will bring to the continent through expanded intra-African trade, says Economic Commission for Africa’s (ECA) Executive Secretary, Vera Songwe. In a speech read on her behalf at the 7th meeting of the African […]

Smaller African economies should not fear the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) but rather embrace the accord for the...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...