Smart Cities Global Summit to take place in Africa gathering International Government and Industry leaders to assess regional Smart City technology and investment strategies

[Smart Cities Global Technology & Investment Summit 2018](http://www.smartcityalgiers.com/) ([www.SmartCityAlgiers.com](http://www.smartcityalgiers.com/)) has been announced to take place in Algiers, Algeria, on June 27-28, gathering international Government and Industry leaders to assess global and regional Smart City growth strategies with a special focus on Africa and Emerging Markets. The prestigious… Read more on https://tmt.africa-newsroom.com/press/smart-cities-global-summit-to-take-p...
