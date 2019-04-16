Smart housing prototype shows promise in rapidly urbanizing Africa

Africa is urbanizing fast, as its population grows and many flocks to cities in search of jobs, education and healthcare. Studies show that hundreds of millions more Africans will live in cities over the next three decades. Many of these new urban Africans, however, are likely to end up in informal settlements. Already an estimated […]

Africa is urbanizing fast, as its population grows and many flocks to cities in search of jobs, education and healthcare. Studies show that hundreds of mi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...