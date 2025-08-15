









English News Smartwatch reflects broader shifts in China's consumer market

By Yang Xun, People's Daily "This smartwatch automatically alerts when it detects abnormal blood pressure levels."



"When a customer asks about the one-click health check feature, here's how to explain it..."



At 9 a.m., the Huawei Smart Lifestyle Store in MixC Mall, Changsha, central China's Hunan province, is already bustling. Sales person Wu Qian and her colleagues gathered for their morning briefing, reviewing frequent customer inquiries and rehearsing explanations of the health-tracking functions embedded in several smartwatch models.



Soon after the morning briefing wrapped up, Wu received a phone call from the regional manager. "We're running low on several models, especially those with blood pressure monitoring. They're selling fast. We need to restock right away," Wu said.



The surge in restocking is closely linked to China's consumer goods trade-in program, which has been driving an upgrade in health-related spending. In June alone, the store sold more than 400 smartwatches and fitness trackers.



"I've been using this fitness tracker for a few years, and I'm ready for an upgrade. I want something with longer battery life and more advanced features," said Wang Yucheng, who was shopping with his wife.



As Wang tested different watches and fitness trackers, his wife compared strap colors, searching for one that would match her wardrobe.



"You don't always sleep well, and this sleep tracking feature might help," she suggested.



"These can track how long we exercise and how many calories we burn too," Wang added, as the couple explored the devices together.



After settling on a model, Wang asked, "What's the final price after applying the national subsidy?"



"The model with the white vegan leather strap is originally priced at 1,688 yuan ($235.05)," the salesperson explained. "With a 200-yuan trade-in discount for your old tracker, a 400-yuan store promotion, and an additional 15 percent national subsidy, the final price comes down to 924.8 yuan."



Wang purchased a pair of smartwatches for himself and his wife. "With the combined subsidies, it's a great deal," he said.



Nearby, another customer, Chen Xiao, was evaluating another model.



"Online specifications don't conve much. I have to try it in person to see if it's a good fit," Chen said. "With the subsidies, I'm saving several hundred yuan. Features like heart rate variability and blood oxygen monitoring are especially useful for my workouts," Chen said.



Soon after, another customer, Liu Ming, arrived with his father. "My dad has high blood pressure. Could you recommend a suitable model?" he asked.



The salesperson demonstrated a watch equipped with blood pressure monitoring, as well as features like family member location tracking and emergency calling. If the wearer's blood pressure exceeds a safe threshold, the smartwatch will automatically alert a designated emergency contact.



"It's like having a personal health manager on your wrist," Liu remarked.



As the consumer goods trade-in program continues to roll out nationwide, such scenarios are becoming increasingly common in shopping malls across China. Though compact in size, smart wearables have emerged as a symbol of consumption upgrading.



This year, digital products such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and fitness trackers have been included in the consumer goods trade-in program, fueling rapid growth in sales. Since the beginning of 2025, over 69 million consumers have purchased more than 74 million digital devices nationwide.



"Health-monitoring capabilities are now customers' primary concern," said Wu, a seasoned salesperson. "Whereas buyers previously focused on battery life and pricing, today's shoppers prioritize blood pressure and oxygen monitoring. We've had to improve our knowledge to meet their expectations."



To address this shift, Wu's store now holds two specialized training sessions per week, focusing less on technical specifications and more on understanding and interpreting health-related data.



As consumer preferences evolve, so do the products themselves.



Today, smart wearables under 1,000 yuan are generally sufficient for basic fitness tracking, while more premium models are increasingly centered around health management.



From entry-level to high-end, most devices now integrate both fitness and health-monitoring capabilities. Some brands are even collaborating with medical institutions to enhance data accuracy, helping consumers assess their health status in real time.



With consumer awareness rising, manufacturers are constantly refining their products and services. And in this process, the unassuming smartwatch has become a reflection of broader shifts in China's consumer landscape.



"We just received two more orders," Wu said. Just before closing, she spotted two new orders in the system and quickly submitted a restock request to headquarters.



