Solve IT 2020! Launching Ceremony for Innovation Competition


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Mars 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Solve IT 2020!, will launch on March 11, 2020. This will be the third in a series of nationwide innovation competitions that encourage young Ethiopians to address community issues through the application of software, hardware and other technologies. Solve IT 2020 will be implemented by iCog Labs with sponsorship from the U.S. Embassy, JICA Ethiopia, […]

