Somali authorities shut down radio station City FM, seek to question owner

Somali authorities should immediately allow local broadcaster City FM to reopen and let its staffers work freely, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. On December 19, police in Jowhar, the capital of Hirshabelle state, raided the privately owned City FM broadcaster, briefly detained seven of its staffers, confiscated the keys to the station’s office, […]

Somali authorities should immediately allow local broadcaster City FM to reopen and let its staffers work freely, the Commi...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...