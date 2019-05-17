Somalia: About 2.2 million Somalis facing severe food insecurity as drought conditions worsen

Highlights Between July and September 2019, 2.2 million people, almost 18 percent of the total population, are expected to face severe food insecurity. The projected food insecure caseload is 40 percent higher than the estimate at the beginning of 2019, as drought conditions are severely affecting crop and livestock production and disrupting livelihoods. Household resilience […]

