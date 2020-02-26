Somalia: African Development Bank Group approves framework to clear nation’s arrears

The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) and African Development Fund today approved a framework for $122.55 million to clear Somalia’s arrears, paving the way for the Bank Group to fully reengage with Somalia and opening opportunities for enhanced financing for the country. The historic Framework for Somalia’s Arrears Clearance and a Policy-based Operation was approved at […]

The African Development Bank (https://www.AfDB.org/) and African...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...