Somalia: Social media shut down over exam leakages unjustified

Responding to reports that Somalia’s education minister has announced that social media may be shut down for five days from 27 to 31 May as one of the ways to stop cheating in the national secondary school exams, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes Seif Magango said: […]

Responding to reports that Somalia’s education minister has announced that social media may be shut down for five days from 27 to 31 May as one of the ways to st...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...