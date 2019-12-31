Somalia: Spare the civilians, Red Cross and Red Crescent tell warring parties

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Somali Red Crescent Society (SRCS) call on all armed actors to show restraint and take constant care to spare civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law. Almost 90 people were killed in the weekend bombing in Mogadishu, and more than 140 were injured, among them […]

