Somalia’s Humanitarian Response Plan for 2019

The Federal Government of Somalia and aid agencies launched the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) on Monday this week (January 21), calling on donors to provide sufficient and early funding to sustain aid operations in Somalia in 2019. The response plan seeks $1.08 billion to support to 3.4 million Somalis affected by conflict, climatic shocks, […]

