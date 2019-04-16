Alwihda Info
South Africa: Activists in Mining Areas Harassed


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 16 Avril 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Community activists in mining areas in [South Africa](https://www.hrw.org/africa/south-africa) face harassment, intimidation, and violence, the Centre for Environmental Rights, groundWork, Earthjustice, and Human Rights Watch said in a joint report and video released today. The attacks and harassment have created an atmosphere of fear for community members who mobilize to raise concerns about damage… Read more […]

