Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

South Africa: Committee welcomes President’s Announcement on Fuel Price Hikes


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Juillet 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Economic and Business Development, Mr Mandla Rayi, has welcomed the “extraordinary step” taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa to cushion South Africans against the fuel price increases. Mr Rayi said: “It has never happened that a head of state will go this far and this kind of commitment to […]

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Economic and Business Development, Mr Mandla Rayi, has welcomed the “extraordinary step” taken by President Cyri...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 07/07/2018

Tchad : une initiative pour relever l’erg du Djourab du sous-développement

Tchad : une initiative pour relever l’erg du Djourab du sous-développement

Tchad : la population appelée à donner son sang pour sauver des vies Tchad : la population appelée à donner son sang pour sauver des vies 07/07/2018

Populaires

Tchad : des voix s'élèvent après l’arrestation de deux chefs de canton de Fada

08/07/2018

Tchad : le canton Djourdjoura prévient d'une menace contre la paix sociale dans le département de Fitri

08/07/2018

Aiteo adjudged Company of the Year at Nigeria Oil and Gas Conference Awards

08/07/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/06/2018 - Mohamed Qayaad

IOG: le président artiste

IOG: le président artiste

République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir ! République de Djibouti : L'inévitable processus d'un changement à venir ! 25/06/2018 - Kadar Abdi Ibrahim

ANALYSE - 06/07/2018 - Moussa Diakhaba

Élections au Mali : l'heure du bilan pour IBK

Élections au Mali : l'heure du bilan pour IBK

Chronique : Que vive le roi en république ! Chronique : Que vive le roi en république ! 28/06/2018 - Michel Tagne Foko

REACTION - 03/07/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

La belle rouste, à la Terence Hill, prise par les polisariens et leurs mentors algériens au Sommet de l'Union Africaine à Nouakchott

La belle rouste, à la Terence Hill, prise par les polisariens et leurs mentors algériens au Sommet de l'Union Africaine à Nouakchott

Le centrafricain souffre-t-il toujours du "syndrome Barracuda" ? Le centrafricain souffre-t-il toujours du "syndrome Barracuda" ? 29/06/2018 - M. Urbain TABEMARA

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.